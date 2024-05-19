Photo finish on cards as City aim for 4th crown

Mamchester, may 18
Manchester City can win a record fourth consecutive Premier League title tomorrow with a win over a visiting West Ham side playing under David Moyes for the final time.
After defeating Tottenham 2-0 on Tuesday night, City (88 points) edged two points in front of second-place Arsenal heading into the final day of competition.
City will win the Premier League title with a win or an Arsenal draw or loss against Everton.
Manager Pep Guardiola’s City side have won eight in a row in the league, all by multiple goals, while outscoring opponents 30-5 in the process.
“We want to experience it again and we have to perform,” he said. “You can’t think ‘we want to win it’, you have to do something to (earn) it, you have to be resilient in bad moments,” he said. — Reuters
