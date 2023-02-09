Physio appointed SAI analyst despite harassment complaint

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, February 8

In a shocking case of oversight from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), a male physiotherapist was appointed as a high performance analyst despite having faced charges of harassment from a lady doctor.

The lady doctor had sent in a written complaint against Gyanendra Pratap Singh for “misbehaving, general misconduct and harassment” on December 2, 2022.

However, even before the enquiry committee set up by SAI could “table its report”, Singh cleared his interview for the post of a high performance analyst. Singh was one of 36 applicants who were selected for the post.

However, when The Tribune flagged the issue with the SAI top brass, the officials confirmed that the interviews were done by the time the committee was set up. A SAI source, though, confirmed that Singh will not be appointed in the same department as the lady doctor. “We had formed a committee and it was found that her complaint was not

about sexual harassment. Although, the general conduct of the said physiotherapist was a big problem,” the SAI source confirmed.

“So he was let off with a stern warning. However, it is correct that his interview and other formalities were all done before the committee’s report was tabled. So to make the doctor comfortable, we will appoint him outside Delhi,” he added.

This issue has once again raked up the issue of various types of harassment faced by women athletes and support staff in India. Earlier this month, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur committed to safeguarding women athletes and support staff.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Thakur said: “The Government of India emphasizes ethical conduct as a key factor in the fair administration of the sporting disciplines and facilitates a safe environment free of harassment and discrimination for all stakeholders participating in sports, including the athletes, athlete support personnel, coaches, referees, officials, sports science and medical personnel, volunteers, managers, administrators, committee members, parents or guardians, as well as the office-bearers of the respective National Sports Federations (NSFs).”