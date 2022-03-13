Pink-ball Test: Bumrah bags five-for as India bowl Sri Lanka out for 109, take 143-run lead

Resuming the Day 2 at 86/6, Sri Lanka could add only 23 runs more in their first innings

India's Jasprit Bumrah with teammates celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella during the second day of 2nd Test match between India and Sri Lanka at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 13, 2022. — PTI

IANS

Bengaluru, March 13

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah took a historic five-for (5/24) as India bowled Sri Lanka out for 109 in their first innings, taking a massive lead of 143 runs on the second day of the second and final Test (pink-ball game) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Sunday.

Resuming the Day 2 at 86/6, Sri Lanka could add only 23 runs more in their first innings. Angelo Mathews (43) and Niroshan Dickwella (21) were the top-scorers for them.

On the other hand, it was a maiden five-for for Bumrah at home. Apart from him, Ravichandran Ashwin (2/30), Mohammed Shami (2/18) and Axar Patel (1/21) were the other wicket-takers for India.

Earlier on the opening day, Shreyas Iyer played a counter-attacking knock of 92 runs and propelled the hosts to 252 in their first innings.

Brief scores: India 252 all out in 59.1 overs (Shreyas Iyer 92, Rishabh Pant 39; Praveen Jayawickrama 3/81) vs Sri Lanka 109 all out in 35.5 overs (Angelo Mathews 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/24, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/30). India lead by 143 runs.

