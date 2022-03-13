Pink-ball Test: Bumrah bags five-for as India bowl Sri Lanka out for 109, take 143-run lead

IANS

Bengaluru, March 13

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah took a historic five-for (5/24) as India bowled Sri Lanka out for 109 in their first innings, taking a massive lead of 143 runs on the second day of the second and final Test (pink-ball game) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Sunday.

Resuming the Day 2 at 86/6, Sri Lanka could add only 23 runs more in their first innings. Angelo Mathews (43) and Niroshan Dickwella (21) were the top-scorers for them.

On the other hand, it was a maiden five-for for Bumrah at home. Apart from him, Ravichandran Ashwin (2/30), Mohammed Shami (2/18) and Axar Patel (1/21) were the other wicket-takers for India.

Earlier on the opening day, Shreyas Iyer played a counter-attacking knock of 92 runs and propelled the hosts to 252 in their first innings.

Brief scores: India 252 all out in 59.1 overs (Shreyas Iyer 92, Rishabh Pant 39; Praveen Jayawickrama 3/81) vs Sri Lanka 109 all out in 35.5 overs (Angelo Mathews 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/24, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/30). India lead by 143 runs.