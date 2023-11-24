Pistol shooter Anish Bhanwala wins 25m rapid fire bronze at World Cup Final

Doha, November 24
Young pistol shooter Anish Bhanwala on Friday won India’s first-ever medal in 25m rapid-fire pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Final as he bagged a bronze in the prestigious competition here.
The 21-year-old Anish shot 27 in the final to win the bronze.
World championship bronze medallist Peter Florian of Germany took the gold with 35 hits while reigning world champion and double Olympic medallist Li Yuehong of China was second with 33 hits after eight series of five rapid-fire shots.
The medal in the season-ending competition capped a momentous year for the 21-year-old, who won a first ever senior individual ISSF World Cup stage medal and a first senior Asian Championships medal and a Paris Olympic quota place.
However, Anish, who was India’s final start at the Doha World Cup Final, barely made it to the six-man final. His qualification score of 581 was just enough to pip German ace Christian Reitz to seventh.
But with all three Baku World Championship medallists in the final, the Haryana lad had his work cut out.
Florian blasted four perfect fives to start with and then had another five in the seventh series, which was enough to give him the gold.
Yuehong also had four perfect series of five hits and a couple of fours, which ensured that his score of two in the seventh series did not deny him a medal lesser than silver.
Anish, on the other hand, did well to keep pace with the high level of shooting all around, blasting two fives for his third and fourth series to go with three series of four-hits.
Chinese Jueming Zhang was the first to be eliminated with 12 hits in the first four series. He was followed by Clement Bessaguet who had 18 after five.
Czech Matej Rampula wilted with a no-hit in the sixth series, which ensured a medal for Anish.
The Indian was two behind the Chinese world champion Yuehong when he bowed out after the seventh series.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Drilling stopped again as machine hits metal object; 41 workers remain trapped on Day 13
Two hurdles in two days come as a blow to anxious relatives ...
Centre gives 7-day deadline to social media platforms to address deepfakes
Current IT rule mandates the removal of 12 types of content ...
Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal: 13 Israelis, 12 Thai nationals among hostages set free by Hamas
50 captives are set to be freed during a four-day truce in r...
Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence
An appeal was filed by India against the death penalty award...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says meeting with farm leaders 'successful', to meet sugar mill owners tomorrow
While refusing to divulge the SAP of sugarcane agreed upon, ...