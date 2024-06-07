Pitch imperfect: ‘Unsafe’ Nassau track faces criticism

PTI

New York, June 6

Rohit Sharma’s bruised bicep is expected to heal before the game against Pakistan on Sunday but the Nassau County ground’s track, which is “bordering on dangerous with huge open cracks”, has become a concern for stakeholders of the game trying to sell cricket in America through the ongoing T20 World Cup.

India opened their campaign with an eight-wicket win in a low-scoring match against Ireland, who were bowled out of 96 in just 16 overs. Rohit, who scored a half-century in the successful chase, was hit on his right bicep by pacer Josh Little and was forced to retire hurt. The ball that struck him suddenly took off from length on a pitch that offered a great degree of uneven bounce. Rishabh Pant was also hit on his left elbow during his 36 not out.

“Rohit’s injury isn’t serious. He himself said that it’s a bit sore. He should be okay for Pakistan game (on Sunday) as of now. There are two practice sessions before that,” a senior BCCI source said.

Injury scare aside, the nature of the pitch, a drop-in one brought from Adelaide specifically for the World Cup, has raised eyebrows. India are scheduled to play two more games at this stadium.

Player of the final from India’s 2007 T20 World Cup triumph, Irfan Pathan, didn’t mince words as he criticised the pitch, calling it unsafe.

“Look, we definitely want to promote cricket in America, but this pitch is not safe for players. If we had a pitch like this in India, a match would never be played there again for a very long time,” he said.

Also unimpressed was former England captain Michael Vaughan. “Trying to sell the game in the States is great, love it, but for players to have to play on this sub-standard surface in New York is unacceptable… You work so hard to make it to the WC then have to play on this,” he wrote on his X handle.

The Indian team management is unlikely to file any official complaint. But the displeasure is clear about the nature of the track. — PTI

Pant will continue at No. 3: Rathour

India will continue with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant at No. 3 in the T20 World Cup following his gritty performance against Ireland, said batting coach Vikram Rathour, who also expressed his delight at having a fully-fit Hardik Pandya back in the fold. Both Pant and Pandya, who returned to top-flight cricket in the IPL, are making a comeback to international cricket after a long gap. The duo delivered the goods in India’s eight-wicket thrashing of Ireland in their opening game. “Yes, he has been batting really well. In the two games (warm-up and Ireland), he has looked really good,” Rathour said. “Yes, at the moment he is our No. 3 and it helps that he is a left-hander,” Rathour added.

