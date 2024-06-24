‘Pitch invaders security concern’

DORTMUND: Portugal boss Robert Martinez expressed concerns about players’ security after several spectators got onto the pitch to seek a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo during and immediately after Portugal’s 3-0 win over Turkey on Saturday.
Portugal captain Ronaldo posed for a selfie with a young boy with around 20 minutes left to play, but five others later made it on to the pitch in an apparent attempt to take a picture with a visibly unhappy Ronaldo. Man of the Match Bernardo Silva brushed off the incidents, saying it was “the price we pay for being so recognised in the world of football and having a player like him (Ronaldo) with us”.
Martinez, however, said the pitch invasions left the players exposed and should have been prevented by security staff. “It’s a concern because today we were lucky that the intentions of the fans were good,” he said. “...but you can understand that there is a very, very difficult moment if those intentions are wrong.” Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Won’t assist pro-tem Speaker’: Opposition after President administers oath to Mahtab
The opposition INDIA bloc decides to boycott the panel appoi...
CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning
The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has arr...
Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation in Jammu to inspect 2 power projects
This is the first visit by a Pakistani delegation to Jammu a...
Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US
Dasari Gopikrishna, who hailed from Bapatla district in Andh...
Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region
The gunmen open fire on 2 Orthodox churches, a synagogue and...