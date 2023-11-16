Pitch switch: ICC says it’s not uncommon

Tribune News Service

Rohit Mahajan

Mumbai, November 15

Whose pitch was it that was used in the semifinal at the Wankhede? India’s, it seemed, though if New Zealand had won the toss and batted first, their outstanding pace bowlers could have proved unplayable in the evening.

A controversy over the pitch erupted today, with reports emerging that the Indian cricket board (BCCI) and the team management had got the pitch for the match switched at the last minute — from a fresh, unused one to a used one. The International Cricket Council (ICC) did not deny the change, but said there was nothing uncommon about the change.

Originally, the match was to be played on a fresh wicket — No. 7 in the square, which has 13 pitches clearly marked within the 30-yard circle — but was instead played on pitch No. 6. Two matches had been played on No. 6 — England-South Africa and India-Sri Lanka. It’s alleged the switch was made due to two reasons: one, to ensure the New Zealand pace attack didn’t have the benefit of a fresh, lively pitch; two, Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, who had picked up 30 wickets before the semifinals, would be more effective on a used, worn surface.

A communication sent on Tuesday to more than 50 BCCI and ICC officials confirmed the match had been moved from pitch No. 7 to No. 6.

“Changes to planned pitch rotations are common towards the end of an event of this length, and has already happened a couple of times,” an ICC statement said today.

“This change was made on the recommendation of the venue curator in conjunction with our host. The ICC independent pitch consultant was apprised of the change and has no reason to believe the pitch won’t play well,” the statement added.

But a British newspaper reported that the ICC’s own pitch consultant, Andy Atkinson, had raised concerns about the choice of wickets during the tournament. It’s reported that Atkinson recommends that the final in Ahmedabad be played on pitch No. 5, which has been used only once; however, he fears it could be played on pitch No. 6, on which two matches have been played — this could, it is alleged, benefit India’s spinners.

In an email accessed by the Daily Mail, Atkinson warns the ICC: “As a result of these actions, one must speculate if this will be the first ever ICC CWC final to have a pitch which has been specifically chosen and prepared to their stipulation at the request of the team management and/or the hierarchy of the home nation board… Or will it be selected or prepared without favouritism for either of the sides competing in the match in the usual manner, and unquestionably because it is the usual pitch for the occasion?”

Behind the opaque officialese, Atkinson expresses a clear fear — will the selection of the pitch for the final be made without fear or favours?

#Mumbai #New Zealand