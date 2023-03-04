 Pitches for India-Australia series have been poor: Mark Taylor : The Tribune India

Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Pitches for India-Australia series have been poor: Mark Taylor

Indian batters were undone by Indore pitch as Australia recorded a thumping nine-wicket win in the third Test to register a big win

Pitches for India-Australia series have been poor: Mark Taylor

Australian bowler Nathan Lyon makes an appeal against Indian batsman Umesh Yadav during the 2nd day of the 3rd Test between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 2, 2023. PTI



PTI

Melbourne, March 4

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor has come down hard on the three pitches used for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, alleging that some amount of “skullduggery” must have been involved in preparation of such tracks.

India are currently leading 2-1 with a Test match left in Ahmedabad. While pitches in Nagpur and New Delhi were rated “average” by the ICC, the pitch for the Indore Test was rated “poor” by match referee Chris Broad.

Leading 2-0 going into the third Test, the Indian batters were undone by the Indore pitch as Australia recorded a thumping nine-wicket win in the third match to register a big win, which was Rohit Sharma-led side’s only third loss at home in 45 Tests in the past decade.

“I agree with that,” Taylor said of the ICC rating the Indore pitch as poor.

“I definitely think the pitches have been poor for the series, to be totally honest, and obviously the Indore one was the worst of the three. I don’t believe a pitch should be going through the top on day one,” he was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

“You might understand that day four or five if the game goes that long, but not day one, that’s just poor preparation. I thought Indore was a very poor pitch and should have been ranked accordingly,” the former opener said.

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar, however, was critical of the “poor” rating of the Indore pitch, citing the example of the Gabba surface which was given “below average” rating by the ICC despite the first Test between Australia and South Africa ended inside two days in last December.

But Taylor begs to differ, stating that the Brisbane pitch was equal for both the sides, unlike the surfaces for the first three Tests of the ongoing India-Australia series which are specifically tailor-made for the spinners.

“I think they’ve got to keep an eye on that sort of stuff because people look at the Gabba this season. The groundsman there just got it wrong,” the former Australian captain said.

“He left too much grass on it but, in a way, it didn’t favour either side. It would have favoured the South African seamers just as much (as Australia) because they’ve got four very good seamers.

“So I don’t think there was any skulduggery going on at the Gabba. I think with Indore, I hope I can say the same thing there, but what happened there, the pitch was so poorly prepared it actually made the game a bit more of a lottery, which didn’t favour India at all,” Taylor said.

“It probably brought Australia’s spin bowlers into the game a lot more than they (India) thought it was going to.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Two Sikh truck drivers in New Zealand take boss to Human Rights Commission over racial abuse; had called all Sikhs ‘terrorists’

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh ‘quizzed’ by NIA at Chandigarh airport

3
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

4
Himachal

Himachal govt decides to implement old pension scheme; NPS contribution to stop from April 1

5
Entertainment

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta has swollen fingers practicing guitar for Junooniyatt

6
Delhi

Excise policy case: Court to hear former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on Saturday

7
Comment Nous Indica

For Punjab’s sake

8
Punjab

'AAP govt does not 'recognise' you,' Congress to Punjab Governor over his ‘my govt’ reference

9
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan supporters vandalise Laxmi Narayan temple in Australia

10
Punjab

Punjab Budget Session: Spat over 'my govt' reference during Governor's Address

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Top News

CBI produces Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia before court in excise scam case

Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking 3 more days of Manish Sisodia's custody

Inefficiency of CBI to complete probe cannot be ground for r...

‘No religious minority can freely live or practice its religion in Pakistan today’: India at UNHRC

No religious minority can freely live or practise its religion in Pakistan today: India at UN

'Pakistan obsessed with us while its people battle for livel...

China could be emboldened to launch across LAC, warns former US defence secretary

China could be emboldened to launch across LAC, warns former US defence secretary

Australian PM Anthony Albanese to visit India from March 8-11

Australian PM Anthony Albanese to play Holi, watch cricket on India visit from March 8 to 11

Both PMs will attend the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Sum...

Select central govt employees get one-time option to opt for old pension scheme

Select central govt employees get one-time option to opt for old pension scheme

The option may be exercised by the government servants conce...


Cities

View All

2 injured in firing as groups clash

2 injured in firing as groups clash

Pvt airline to start Amritsar to Toronto, New York flights from April 6

Two arrested in Gurnam Nagar firing incident, 2 weapons seized

4,275 ticketless passengers fined Rs 32L in 11 months

Five Women IPL picks make Amritsar's century-old Hindu College proud

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

BJP activists seek CBI probe into state excise policy, stage protest in Bathinda

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Bees attack protesting sarpanches in Panchkula

Commuters bear the brunt of stir

Harnaaz Sandhu denies all charges levelled by Upasana Singh in contract breach case

Chandigarh mulls uniform tariff for ambulance service in city

CBI produces Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia before court in excise scam case

Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking 3 more days of Manish Sisodia's custody

Delhi LG Saxena orders transfers and postings of bureaucrats

Critical AIIMS patients can be shifted to Delhi govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Okhla landfill site to be cleared by ’23: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

8 hurt in stampede triggered by blaze at Delhi’s Sultanpuri slum

Targeted by snatchers, woman, 8-year-old killed in Tanda

Targeted by snatchers, woman, 8-year-old killed in Tanda

Jalandhar MC razes 50 illegal shops

Ex-MLAs meet Police Commissioner

BJP protests excise policy in Jalandhar, demands CBI probe

Latifpura oustees camp at AAP leader’s house

Puneet Bains gang member held with 2 illegal weapons

Puneet Bains gang member held with 2 illegal weapons

Biometric attendance introduced at MC offices

Government schools to be teacher surplus in 2 yrs: Minister

MC seals commercial property for tax default

Man killed by friends over dispute at village

Three ‘release’ contaminated water into Ghaggar, booked

Three ‘release’ contaminated water into Ghaggar, booked

Patiala MC employees to begin 'no-work' protest from Monday

BJP demands CBI inquiry into excise policy of state government

Guest faculty of colleges seek pending salaries

DC inaugurates solar power plant