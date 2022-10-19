PKL: Deshwal, Ajith help Panthers thrash Warriors

Bengaluru
Arjun Deshwal and V Ajith put up a good show as Jaipur Pink Panthers continued their fantastic run, beating Bengal Warriors 39-24 in the Pro Kabaddi League here today.
Santander (Spain)
India beat Australia in BWF World Jr Mixed Team C'ships
Teen shuttler Unnati Hooda shone bright as India eked out a 3-2 win over Australia in their third Group B match of the mixed team event of BWF World Junior Championships here today. India are currently placed behind China in the second position in their group. Only the team finishing at the top will qualify for the quarterfinals.
london
Jota to miss World Cup with injury, says Klopp
Portugal have been dealt a blow ahead of the World Cup with forward Diogo Jota ruled out of the tournament in Qatar due to a calf injury.
Bengaluru
Manu dominates javelin throw at Nationals
Services' Manu DP dominated the men's javelin throw final as he won the gold medal with a best throw of 81.23 metres at the National Open Athletics Championships. The 22-year-old broke the meet record of 79.04m set by Ravinder Singh Khaira in Lucknow in 2016.
BARCELONA
Neymar did not participate in Barcelona transfer talks
Brazil soccer star Neymar Jr told a court on Tuesday he did not participate in negotiations over his transfer to "childhood dream" club Barcelona from Santos, but had signed what his father had told him to. Agencies
