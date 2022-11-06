PKL: Maninder leads Bengal Warriors to win over Giants

Pune: Bengal Warriors put up a clinical performance to register a 45-40 victory over Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League here today. Maninder Singh led from the front for the Warriors with 20 points.

Hyderabad

ISL: Hyderabad FC record another clean sheet

Hyderabad FC extended their lead at the top of the table and grabbed their fourth consecutive clean sheet after beating Odisha FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League here today.

Pattaya

Nishna shoots 77, slips to tied-44th in Thailand

India’s Nishna Patel was fine for the first seven holes before she ran into a disastrous stretch of bogeys and ended the third day at 5-over and tied-44th in the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship here. With a 77 on the third, she is 4-over and tied- 44th.

Tokyo

Bhagat to face Nitesh for men’s singles gold

Pramod Bhagat and Nitesh Kumar will fight for gold in the men’s singles SL3 as the Indian shuttlers made it to three finals at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships. Other finalists include Manisha Ramadass in the women’s singles SU5 and Manoj Sarkar, whom Bhagat will be pairing up for the men’s doubles SL3-SL4 final. Agencies