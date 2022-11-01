PKL: Sachin powers Pirates to big win over Giants

Pune: Sachin produced a scintillating performance to power Patna Pirates to a 34-28 win over Gujarat Giants in a Pro Kabaddi League match here today.

London

Davis Cup to become part of ATP Tour calendar in 2023

The Davis Cup will become part of the ATP Tour calendar from next year under a deal signed today between the governing body of men’s tennis, the International Tennis Federation (ITF), and tournament promoters Kosmos.

Bilaspur

Animesh, Parvej shine on final day of U-23 Nationals

Chhattisgarh’s Animesh Kujur, Parvej Khan of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka’s P Yashas emerged standout performers as they won the men’s 200m, 800m and 400m hurdles finals, respectively, at the AFI National Open U-23 Athletics Championships here today. As many as eight meet records were set on the final day.

Milan

Lukaku injured again three weeks before World Cup

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has injured his hamstring again after making a comeback from two months on the sidelines, the Serie A club said today, three weeks before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar.

Southampton (Bermuda)

Atwal stumbles to finish 49th in Bermuda

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal, who had a great start to the week, ended it tamely with a 2-over 73 that saw him finish tied-49 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship here.

Paris

Fritz wins title to remain in hunt for ATP Finals spot

Taylor Fritz of the United States stayed in contention for one of the two remaining ATP Finals spots by beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5 6-2 in the first round of the Paris Masters today. Agencies