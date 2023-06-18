 Play abandoned on day three of Ashes opener as rain persists over Edgbaston : The Tribune India

Play abandoned on day three of Ashes opener as rain persists over Edgbaston

England are 28-2 after Australia were bowled out for 386 in the morning session

Australia’s Scott Boland appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of England’s Joe Root during Ashes First Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, on Sunday. Reuters



Reuters

Birmingham, June 18

Heavy rain washed out much of the third day of the series-opening Ashes test between England and Australia at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Play was abandoned around 1715 GMT, after a lengthy rain-enforced break with England on 28-2, a lead of 35 runs, after Australia were bowled out for 386 in the morning session in reply to the hosts' first innings total of 393.

The match was first halted after lunch with England on 26 for none. They then lost openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in the span of just three overs as Australia took advantage of favourable conditions in a brief restart.

The outlook for Monday is more promising, with Britain's Met Office predicting a largely rain-free day.

#Australia #England

