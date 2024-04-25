Playing in T20 WC huge but if I think only about selection, I am doing injustice to my team: Shubman Gill

PTI

New Delhi, April 25

There is no bigger honour than representing India in the T20 World Cup but as Gujarat Titans' skipper, Shubman Gill feels that he will be “doing injustice to himself and his team” if national selection occupies his mind.

The 24-year-old, who scored 890 runs during IPL 2023 and is among the top-10 batters in the current list believes that if he is “picked” it will be another chance for him to take a shot at glory.

If he is not picked, then he will wish the selected 15 the very best from the bottom of his heart.

“Playing for India is the biggest thing. But if I start thinking about the World Cup, then I will be doing injustice to my current team (GT) and myself.

“If I have to be picked for the T20 World Cup, I will be picked. But right now, my focus is on IPL and how to get the best out of my team and perform the best for my team which also helps my players,” Gill told PTI in an interview.

Captaincy has taught me new things

Captaining Titans is Gill's first tryst with leadership and perhaps through its prism, he is also learning more about 'Shubman-The Human'.

“It's now exactly one month and its (captaincy) been good for me. I have learnt a lot of new things about myself, and about the team, which has been very interesting so far,” he said.

When asked to elaborate, he spoke about how trust is a two-way street built on shared vulnerabilities of the leader and his contingent.

“When you are just a player you are just thinking in terms of how you can help the team in terms of batting and fielding but when you are the captain, you also need to find a way to get the best out of players.

“I need to gain their trust in order to get the best out of them, I need to show my vulnerability so that they can show theirs and you are always thinking more about others than yourself. You become more giving, feel good about yourself,” he said.

“Success very much defines who you are but it doesn't teach you anything. Success can merely boost your ego and it's your failures that teach you and you need that in order to grow,” Gill concluded.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Gujarat #IPL #Shubman Gill