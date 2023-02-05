PM Modi to address Jaipur sport meet participants via video-conferencing

New Delhi, February 5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the participants of the ‘Jaipur Mahakhel’ on Sunday via video-conferencing.
The Prime Minister’s Office said the event is being organised in the Rajasthan capital by Lok Sabha MP from Jaipur Rural and former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.
The ‘Mahakhel’ (mega sport), which is focusing on kabaddi competition this year, started on the National Youth Day on January 12 and has witnessed the participation of more than 6,400 youths and sports persons from more than 450 gram panchayats, municipalities and wards of all eight legislative assembly regions of the constituency.
The organisation of the event provides an opportunity for the youth of Jaipur to showcase their sporting talent and also motivates them to take up sports as a career option, it said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai
The former military ruler had left Pakistan in March 2016 fo...
Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan's last military ruler and the architect of Kargil War
After his failed misadventure in Kargil, Musharraf deposed t...
US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions
Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...
FIR against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli for assaulting wife
The incident took place on Friday when Kambli reached his fl...
Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 4 per cent to 42 per cent
Dearness allowance for employees and pensioners are worked o...