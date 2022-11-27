Poland get some Lewarage for last-16

AL RAYYAN, November 26

Robert Lewandowski scored his first ever World Cup goal as Poland brought Saudi Arabia back down to earth with a bump today with a 2-0 Group C victory that rejuvenated their tournament campaign.

Lewandowski, who missed a penalty in Poland’s opening draw with Mexico, was visibly emotional after finally finding the net. He pounced on a mistake in the 82nd minute to double Poland’s advantage after Piotr Zielinski had given them a first-half lead.

After completing one of the tournament’s greatest ever shocks when they cut Argentina down to size in their opener, the Saudis found Poland a tougher nut to crack at the Education City Stadium. The Green Falcons also failed to convert a first-half penalty.

The win moved Poland to four points, one more than the Saudis, and left them needing a draw in their final game against Argentina on Wednesday to guarantee their spot in the knockouts.

Saudi Arabia, the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament, will head into their final match against Mexico with all still to play for.

It was effectively a home match for the Saudis with their raucous fans, who had made the short journey across the border, far outnumbering their Polish counterparts.

Their team gave them plenty to shout about too in the early stages as they were by far the more ambitious, pressing high against the Poles, who seemed lethargic in comparison.

Tempers soar

The encounter was spiky. The Saudis frequently hit the deck with the referee, who dished out four yellow cards in five first-half minutes, seeming willing to oblige a feisty crowd baying for punishment. There were half-chances for both sides before the game sprang to life in the 39th minute when Poland shook themselves from their slumber to take the lead.

Matty Cash skipped down the right and crossed low for Lewandowski who lifted it over the keeper and pulled it back for Zielinski to fire into the roof of the net. — Reuters