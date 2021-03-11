PARIS, June 4

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek confirmed her dominance in the women's tennis by sweeping aside American teenager Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 to claim her second French Open title in three years today.

The 21-year-old Pole's blend of power, poise and precision on the clay was too much to handle for the 18-year-old Gauff, who never recovered from a shaky start in her maiden Grand Slam final.

Swiatek, who took over as world No. 1 when Australian Ash Barty announced her shock retirement in March, has now won 35 consecutive matches — matching the longest unbeaten streak since Venus Williams in 2000.

She raced through the opening set and snapped Gauff's brief resistance in the second to become the fourth player in this century to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup on multiple occasions.

"Two years ago winning this was something amazing. This time I feel I worked hard to get here. It was pretty tough, the pressure was big," said Swiatek after sobbing when the Polish anthem was being played. — Reuters

4At 21, Swiatek is the fourth-youngest player to triumph more than once in Paris — only Monica Seles, Stefanie Graf, and Chris Evert were younger when they did so.

10 Swiatek becomes only the tenth woman to win multiple Roland Garros singles titles in the Open Era (since 1968).

6 This is Swiatek’s sixth title of the year, all coming in a row during her winning streak (following Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome).

1She is the first player to win six titles in a row since Justine Henin in 2007 and 2008.

36If Swiatek wins her next match, she will tie Monica Seles’s run of 36 wins from 1990.