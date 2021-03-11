Pole vaults into final: Poland’s Swiatek destroys Kasatkina, Gauff blitzes Trevisan

PARIS, June 2

Iga Swiatek continued her march towards a second French Open title in three years when she demolished Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-2 6-1 to reach the final and extend her winning streak to a jaw-dropping 34 today.

The world No. 1 conceded an early break, but made the most of Kasatkina’s string of unforced errors, peppering court Philippe Chatrier with winners.

Poland’s Swiatek, the 2020 champion, has not lost since February and has matched Serena William’s winning run from 2013, having now lost only two sets in her last four tournaments.

Coco Gauff is the youngest finalist in 21 years. Reuters

Swiatek again played with a ribbon in the colours of the Ukrainian flag pinned to her hat against her Russian opponent.

“Pretty special moment. Yeah, I’m really emotional. I’m so grateful to be in this place and you know, be healthy and be able to play my game. It’s amazing and I love playing here,” said Swiatek. “

Gauff schools Trevisan

American teenager Coco Gauff crushed Italy’s Martina Trevisan 6-3 6-1 to become the youngest French Open finalist in 21 years. The 18-year-old was already in unknown Grand Slam territory with her first semifinal spot.

Gauff, who has yet to drop a set in the tournament and is the youngest finalist at any Grand Slam in 18 years, needed time to find her range, trading two early breaks each with Trevisan. Once she found a way to neutralise the left-hander’s punishing forehand, however, Gauff breezed through the first set by winning the last three games.

The 28-year-old Trevisan, bidding to become the lowest ranked finalist in the event’s history, took a medical break to strap up her right calf.

“I am a little bit in shock right. I have no words to describe how I feel right now,” Gauff said. — Reuters