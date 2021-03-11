Pop singer-turned-swimmer Cody Simpson upstages Chalmers at Australian trials

Melbourne, May 18
Australian pop singer-turned-swimmer Cody Simpson is on track for a remarkable world championships debut after upstaging Olympic freestyle gold medallist Kyle Chalmers at national trials in Adelaide on Wednesday.
Simpson, 25, won his heat in the 100 metres butterfly in a personal best time of 51.79 seconds, qualifying second for the final later on Wednesday behind defending champion Matt Temple (51.64).
Chalmers, who won 100m freestyle gold at Rio and silver at Tokyo, was third quickest.
Simpson's swim was well under governing body FINA's 51.96 'A' qualifying time for next month's world championships in Budapest.
The top three in the final under the 'A' time also qualify for the July 28 - Aug. 8 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Simpson, a talented junior swimmer before pursuing a music career in his teen years, finished eighth in the 100 butterfly final at Australia's Olympic trials last year to fall short of a spot on the Tokyo team.
Twice Olympic 1,500m freestyle champion Grant Hackett tipped a big meeting in Adelaide for Simpson before the trials.
“I actually think Cody’s a real chance," said TV pundit Hackett.
"He’s done all the work. He looks super fit and the body’s in good shape.” Reuters
