Portugal are going to WC

Washington, March 30

Cristiano Ronaldo will get another shot at the World Cup. Portugal beat North Macedonia 2-0 in a European playoff on Tuesday, securing a fifth World Cup appearance for the leading men’s international scorer. It was one of the seven spots in soccer’s premier tournament decided on the day.

Thirty-two teams, including the hosts, will play in Qatar starting November 21. As of Tuesday, 27 teams had qualified with two additional spots to be determined on Wednesday. Two intercontinental playoffs will be held in June along with two games to determine the final European berth.

While the 37-year old is a lock for his team’s roster in Qatar, fellow international star Mohamed Salah will miss out after Egypt fell to Senegal on Tuesday. Senegal advanced on a penalty shootout for one of Africa’s five berths after fans shone lasers in Salah’s face while he stepped up to take Egypt’s first penalty kick. He blasted his attempt over the crossbar. — AP