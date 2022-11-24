Portugal take field, Cristiano Ronaldo centrestage

Doha, November 23
Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal.
As of late Tuesday, the 37-year-old forward was without a club after Manchester United cancelled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticising manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates. Ronaldo doesn’t appear to have a new team lined up so his performances at the World Cup might yet convince potential employers to take the plunge on the five-time world player of the year, who may be past his prime but remains one of soccer’s most lethal finishers on his day. — AP
