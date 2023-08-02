Post-Ashes beer back on, says Brendon McCullum

LONDON, August 1
England coach Brendon McCullum said he was more than happy to share a beer with the Australia squad now that the Ashes series is over, having suggested after the second Test that he wouldn’t do so following a controversial incident.
The series ended 2-2 after England won the final Test at The Oval by 49 runs on Monday, so Australia retained the Ashes urn. “Yeah, we’ll have a beer,” McCullum said with a laugh when asked by reporters about his previous comments.
In the second Test at Lord’s, Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey dismissed Jonny Bairstow by underarming the ball at the stumps after Bairstow left his crease at the end of an over. The stumping dismissal triggered loud booing from the Lord’s crowd and Australian players were verbally abused by MCC members in the pavilion
“Ashes have all these twists and turns and moments which people talk about and are able to remember,” he said. — Reuters
