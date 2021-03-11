Post-Olympics functions affected training, performance: Lovlina

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 11

After Neeraj Chopra, another medallist at last year’s Olympic Games, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, has admitted that continuous felicitations after her feat took a toll on her training.

Lovlina, speaking to reporters after sealing her spot in the Indian team for the Commonwealth Games, said that felicitation functions affected her training and performance.

Lovlina beat Railways boxer Pooja 7-0 to earn her ticket for the Commonwealth Games, to be held in Birmingham in July-August.

Lovlina had a disappointing outing at the World Championships last month, being beaten at the pre-quarterfinals stage.

“At World Championships I was not strong mentally. I was not able to focus properly,” Lovlina, winner of a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, said.

“After Tokyo I attended several functions and sometimes you cannot refuse. You cannot do anything and you end up missing your training. I did not think this would affect my performance but it did,” the 70kg pugilist said.

Chopra, winner of gold in javelin throw in Tokyo, had confessed weeks after his Tokyo triumph that he was forced to leave the country as he was getting flooded by invitations for functions, including weddings of friends and family.

Weight conundrum

The International Boxing Association, formerly known as AIBA, has introduced a new weight class in women’s boxing. This directly affects Lovlina as she competes in the 69kg class, and the change will mean she must pick up either 66kg or 75kg class as her new category.

“We will make a decision after the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Championships but I think 75kg should be right for me,” she said.

Zareen wins, Parveen upset

Nikhat Zareen, the reigning world champion in the 52kg category, comfortably won her spot in the Indian CWG team after she scored a 7-0 win over Minakshi.

Nikhat, who will be competing in the 50kg class, won by a unanimous verdict. In the 48kg category, Nitu, who won gold at the Strandja Memorial tournament, edged out Manju Rani 5-2 in a split decision to win her CWG berth.

In the 60kg category, Jasmine upset Parveen Hooda — winner of bronze at the Worlds last month.