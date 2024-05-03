 Powell to lead strong West Indies team, rookie Shamar called in for T20 World Cup : The Tribune India

  Sports
  • Powell to lead strong West Indies team, rookie Shamar called in for T20 World Cup

Powell to lead strong West Indies team, rookie Shamar called in for T20 World Cup

Will start WC campaign against Papua New Guinea in Guyana on June 2

Powell to lead strong West Indies team, rookie Shamar called in for T20 World Cup

One of the prominent names included is rookie pace sensation Shamar Joseph, who is part of Lucknow Super Giants in this edition of IPL. Reuters file



PTI

Port of Spain, May 3

Rajasthan Royals power-hitter Rovman Powell will lead a strong West Indies squad, filled with some of the world’s best franchise freelancers, in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas.

One of the prominent names included is rookie pace sensation Shamar Joseph, who is part of Lucknow Super Giants in this edition of IPL.

The team bears a formidable look with some of the biggest power-hitters in world cricket like Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants, Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders, Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals apart from skipper Powell himself being part of the 15.

Not to forget Romario Shepherd of Mumbai Indians, Sherfane Rutherford (KKR) and Shai Hope (Delhi Capitals), who are also plying their trade in the cash-rich IPL.

Pacer Alzarri Joseph, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is Powell’s deputy while seasoned pros like all-rounders Roston Chase, Jason Holder, batters Johnson Charles, Brandon King have also been inducted.

Powell, Shepherd, Russell and Rutherford all can bowl part-time medium pace apart from their primary skill of batting. The co-hosts will have three specialist spinners in left-arm orthodox Akeal Hossain, leg-spinner Gudakesh Motie and off-spinner Chase.

The two-time T20 World Cup champions are clubbed alongside Afghanistan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Uganda. They will start their campaign against Papua New Guinea in Guyana on June 2.

Squad: Rovman Powell ©, Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hossain, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King (wk), Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

#Cricket #Rajasthan #Spain #West Indies


