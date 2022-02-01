PR Sreejesh wins World Games Athlete of the Year Award

New Delhi, January 31
Veteran India hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was named the World Games Athlete of the Year for 2021, becoming only the second Indian to receive the accolade.
In 2020, Indian women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal won the honour for her 2019 show. The other nominated athletes were sport climber Alberto Gines Lopez of Spain and wushu player Michele Giordano of Italy.
“I’m very honoured to win this award,” Sreejesh said. “First of all, a big thank you to FIH for nominating me for this award, and secondly thanks to all the Indian hockey lovers around the world, who voted for me,” he added.
Sreejesh received 1,27,647 votes, whereas Lopez and Giordane accumulated 67,428 and 52,046 votes, respectively. —
