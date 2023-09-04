Pragg feels Carlsen is not invincible

PTI

Kolkata, September 3

India’s latest chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa may have fallen short of his World Cup title dream, going down to Magnus Carlsen in the final, but the 18-year-old prodigy today asserted that the five-time world champion Norwegian was “not invincible”.

Praggnanandhaa had a dream World Cup run in Baku last month when he became the youngest ever finalist and in the process qualified for the Candidates tournament in 2024 where the winner will face China’s Ding Liren in the World Championship. “It’s not like he (Carlsen) is invincible,” Praggnanandhaa said.

As a matter of fact, the Chennai boy has won five times against Carlsen, but all in online matches.

“He’s definitely strong. But, he does lose games. It’s just I think he’s consistent in winning,” he said.

