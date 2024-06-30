Pragg lets Gukesh off the hook on a day of draws

Bucharest

R Praggnanandhaa missed out on becoming a joint leader at the the Superbet Classic chess tournament after settling for a draw against compatriot D Gukesh in the third round here.

Fort Worth (USA)

US Open: Malvika shocks Kristy to enter semifinals

India’s Malvika Bansod stunned Scotland’s Kristy Gilmour 10-21 21-15 21-10 in a thriller to advance to the women’s singles semifinals of the US Open Super 300 here.

BERLIN

Italy crash out of Euro 2024 with loss to Switzerland

Italy's hopes of retaining their European Championship title came to a miserable end in the last-16 today after they stumbled to a 2-0 loss to Switzerland. Agencies

