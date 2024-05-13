Praggnanandhaa finishes fourth, Carlsen wins

Warsaw

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa finished fourth while Magnus Carlsen came up with a rousing 8/9 performance to seal his place at the top of the table in the Superbet rapid and blitz tournament. Wei Yi of China had to be content with a second place finish. Arjun Erigaisi finished fifth, while World Championship challenger D Gukesh finished last.

Seoul

Pranavi finishes tied-7th after late birdie spree

Pranavi Urs produced a strong finish with three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the back-nine for a top-10 finish at the Aramco Team Series Korea. Pranavi shot rounds of 69-77-69 for a 1-under 215 and was tied-seventh. This was the second top-10 finish in six starts this season for the Mysuru girl. Olympics-bound Diksha Dagar (79-72-71) finished tied-37th while Vani Kapoor (77-74-77) was tied-60th. Hyo-Joo Kim lived up to her billing as the home favourite to win by three shots.

Clifton (USA)

Aditi shoots 71, lies T-39 in Founders Cup on LPGA

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok returned a card of 1-under 71 on the third day to be tied-39 at the Founders Cup on the LPGA. Aditi had five birdies against four bogeys in the round. Her earlier rounds were 75-76 and she is now 1-under 215 for 54 holes. Agencies

