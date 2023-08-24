 Praggnanandhaa: From a wonderkid to a chess great in the waiting : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Praggnanandhaa: From a wonderkid to a chess great in the waiting

Praggnanandhaa: From a wonderkid to a chess great in the waiting

Chennai teenager has proved that he will be the name to reckon with when it comes to big-ticket chess events.

Praggnanandhaa: From a wonderkid to a chess great in the waiting

Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa speaks to the media in Baku, Azerbaijan, on August 23, 2023. @FIDE_chess/PTI



PTI

Chennai, August 23

For someone, who took to chess just because his parents wanted him and his sister to wean away from watching television, R Praggnanandhaa has charted his own path to glory and is closer to greatness than ever.

The 18-year old wonderboy has long been seen as a possible successor to the five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand and is certainly on the path to be a chess great.

A stunning performance in the FIDE World Cup in Baku has catapulted him to the Candidates tournament to determine the challenger to current world champion Ding Liren.

By becoming the only Indian player after Anand to book a spot in the Candidates, the Chennai teenager has proved that he will be the name to reckon with when it comes to big-ticket chess events.

A wonderkid, who took up the sport at the age of four-and-a-half, Praggnanandhaa has achieved several firsts in his distinguished career thus far.

After coming under the wings of Anand, who has taken to mentorship like a duck to water, the rise has been steady for Praggnanandhaa.

By beating Magnus Carlsen, the world No.1 and former classical champion in an online tournament last year, Praggnanandhaa showed that he could soak in the pressure and defeat the best in the business at their own game.

Though questions remain on his ability in the classical format, the teenaged GM has shown that he has it in him to be in the big league.

Hailing from Chennai, the hotspot of Indian chess, Praggnanandhaa has been in the spotlight since he made waves at a young age.

He won the national under-7 title to lay down the marker and has been on the rise ever since. At 10, he was an International Master and two years later, he became a GM.

Late in 2019, he achieved an ELO rating of 2600 at 14 years and three months and looked to be on the overdrive. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 came as a speed bump.

However, Praggnanandhaa shone in online tournaments and kept getting better. In 2021, he impressed in the Meltwater Champions Tour, scoring victories over top names like Sergey Karjakin, Teimour Radjabov and Jan-Krzystof Duda and drawing Carlsen.

In 2022, his stock rose further when he stunned Carlsen in the Airthings Masters rapid tournament. He became only the third Indian after Anand and P Harikrishna to win a game against the seemingly unbeatable Carlsen.

Praggnanandhaa’s calm demeanour when at the table hides a confident and aggressive player. He can be quite a formidable opponent when he sits across the table for a game.

And, he has shown great fighting qualities, in the World Cup especially. Up against world No.2 Hikaru Nakamura, he showed that in abundance and felled a higher-rated opponent.

Then against Fabiano Caruana, the world No.3, in the semifinal, his defensive capabilities were to the fore and he came through in a nerve-wracking tie-break.

As Grandmaster M Shyam Sundar, a coach with the Indian team in Baku for the World Cup, says, “One of his (Praggnanandhaa’s) biggest strengths is his ability to defend bad positions even against the absolute elite.”

That apart, as Shyam Sundar says, Praggnanandhaa is good in all formats and that helped him reach the finals as he was confident in the tie-breaks against Caruana.

Like Anand, family support, especially from his mother, has been a great factor in his evolution as a player. His mother Nagalakshmi is a constant at tournaments that he plays and he seems to feed off her valuable presence.

There is a feeling that Praggnanandhaa’s opening repertoire is not top-notch but he is quite a force in the rapid and blitz formats and in online games.

He has improved leaps and bounds and with the work put in under noted coach R B Ramesh and subsequently Anand (as the mentor), Praggnanandhaa can only get better, which may not be good news for his rivals.

He has achieved a lot at 18 and is already on the path to greatness. With people of the stature of Anand and Ramesh to guide him, the Chennai player will be dreaming of becoming the world champion sooner than later.

For someone so talented, Praggnanandhaa, surprisingly, is yet to win the national championship despite his other accomplishments.

His performance in the FIDE World Cup has turned the spotlight firmly on him even as compatriots like D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi too has kept reminding the chess world of their own potential.

A triumph against Carlsen would certainly help Praggnanandhaa pull away from the two ambitious fellow Indians and on the way to achieving his dream of fighting for the world title by contesting the Candidates tournament.

#Chess

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu; terrifying video shows several houses collapsing

2
Punjab

Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert

3
Trending

U-turn: After mocking India's moon mission, ex-Pak minister Fawad Chaudhry lauds Chandrayaan-3's successful landing

4
World

NASA chief congratulates India and ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon

5
Nation

'India took a walk on moon': Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander

6
Nation

India on moon: Here's what happens after Vikram lander touches down

7
Patiala

Patiala Range IG MS Chhina promoted as ADGP

8
Nation

Less than Christopher Nolan’s film: X users gasp at Chandrayaan-3’s low budget

9
Himachal

Himachal: 12 killed in heavy rains, 700 roads blocked; MeT issues ‘red alert’ for 6 districts including Shimla

10
Chandigarh

Rain throws life out of gear in Mohali

Don't Miss

View All
22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Top News

Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander; to roam around rocks and craters

'India took a walk on moon': Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander

WFI suspended by world wrestling body over failure to conduct elections

World wrestling body suspends WFI for delaying elections; Indian wrestlers won't play under India flag at Worlds Championships

Indian wrestlers will have to compete as ‘neutral athletes’ ...

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu; terrifying video shows several houses collapsing, many feared trapped

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu; terrifying video shows several houses collapsing

Eight residential buildings destroyed in landslide, no casua...

ED raids premises of former Punjab Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, close aides

ED raids premises of former Punjab Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, close aides

Raids are being conducted at 20 locations

Chess World Cup final: Praggnanandhaa loses first tie-break game to Carlsen

Chess: Praggnanandhaa loses to Carlsen in World Cup final

Indian Grandmaster enjoyed an incredible run in the tourname...


Cities

View All

Custodial death: Human rights panel seeks report from ADGP

Custodial death in Amritsar: Punjab Human rights panel seeks report from ADGP

200-foot breach at Sutlej plugged by Tarn Taran admn, Kar Sewa Sect Sarhali

3 held with 3.2 -kg heroin in Tarn Taran

3 cross-border smugglers nabbed with 41 kg heroin

526 gm of heroin seized in Gharinda

Give details of ~1K cr spent on IT Park, Purohit tells CHB

Give details of Rs 1K cr spent on IT Park, Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit tells CHB

Lunar odyssey Chandrayaan-3 lands safely: Mohali lab made processor for Vikram lander

Chandigarh: Three main carriageways for shorter route to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

Administration restricts entry in Chandigarh water bodies

Chandigarh records 84 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Central govt offices in Delhi will be closed from September 8 to 10 in view of G20 summit: Personnel Ministry

Central govt offices in Delhi will be closed from September 8 to 10 in view of G20 summit: Personnel Ministry

Bus conductor sexually assaults woman in Delhi, held

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court indicts Sajjan Kumar in gurdwara burning case

2 killed in Noida factory explosion

Woman attacks delivery boy, held

Baupur Mand battles flood aftermath

Baupur Mand battles flood aftermath

Wrongly held for smuggling of drugs in Pakistan: Kin of Shahkot youths

People told to stay away from Beas, low-lying areas

Court asks Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural to compensate complainants for harassment

Farmers sit on indefinite dharna in Phagwara

Plan to revamp Dhandari Kalan railway station in dist finalised

Plan to revamp Dhandari Kalan railway station in district finalised

Ludhiana school building collapses, teacher dies

Ludhiana: Rs 100-cr scam unearthed in Panchayat Department

Education Department's tall claims fall flat as tragedy strikes Baddowal school

Poor sewerage, drainage main causes of concern in many areas

6 years on, govt to release varsity’s scholarship dues

6 years on, govt to release varsity’s scholarship dues

Naib Tehsildar of Bareta, Patwari arrested for forgery

India making its mark in world affairs: Ex-envoy

Students meet their role models

Teej celebrated at Mohindra College