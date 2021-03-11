Praggnanandhaa keeps on winning

PTI

Miami, August 18

Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa beat Hans Nieman 2.5-1.5 in the third round to notch up a third straight win in the FTX Crypto Cup here today.

The 17-year-old Indian is on top of the standings with nine match points along with world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, who beat Levon Aronian 2.5-1.5.

Praggnanandhaa bounced back after losing the first game to secure victories in the second and fourth games.

In the other matches, Alireza Firouzja edged out Anish Giri 4-3 in a tie-break, while Quang Liem Le defeated Jan-Krzysztof Duda 2.5-1.5.