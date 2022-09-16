Prajnesh faces tough Ruud test

Lillehammer (Norway),
September 15
Prajnesh Gunneswaran will open India’s Davis Cup World Group I tie campaign against the Norway No. 1 and US Open runner-up Casper Ruud, while Ramkumar Ramanathan will be up against the lower-ranked Viktor Durasovic in the singles matches on the first day here tomorrow.
The Indian team, under non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal, has gone by the rankings while choosing the singles players. Yuki Bhambri, who was the country’s top singles player for long but has dropped down in the rankings, will play in the doubles along with Saketh Myneni on Saturday.
Gunneswaran, ranked 335 in the world, faces a tough job against Ruud who has been in red-hot form this season.
But India’s No. 1 player Ramanathan, ranked 276 in the world, can fancy his chances against world No. 325 Durasovic in the second singles.
“Our No. 1 Ramkumar will be playing against their No. 2 player. Our No. 2 singles player I have chosen is Prajnesh and he will be playing against their No. 1 player,” Rajpal said. “So, it is Ramkumar vs Durasovic and Prajnesh against Casper Ruud on first day. Based on that, we will react on the second day in doubles.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week
Capt will also merge his newly formed party with the BJP
Enforcement Directorate conducts fresh raids in Delhi liquor policy case
The searches are being conducted on premises linked to liquo...
CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone, don't understand what liquor scam is: Kejriwal
Addressing a press conference, the chief minister says the L...
Chinese loan apps: ED freezes over Rs 46-crore worth funds kept in payment gateway accounts
The funds have been frozen under the anti-money-laundering l...
2 gangsters from Jaggu Bhagwapuria gang arrested in Amritsar, have link to Moosewala murder
Punjab Police's AGTF arrested the two from Khakh in Jandiala...