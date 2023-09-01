Pranavi, Sneha and Sharmila make it to 2nd stage of LPGA Q-School

PTI

Rancho Mirage (California), September 1

Pranavi Urs and Sneha Singh led four Indians into the second stage of the LPGA Qualifying School, playing on three different courses over four days here.

Pranavi (76-68-69-71), who will represent India at the Hangzhou Asian Games this month, and Sneha (68-75-69-72) were placed tied-38th, while Sharmila Nicollet (73-68-73-75) also moved into the next stage as she finished tied-89th.

The top-95 and tied players qualified for the second stage. All the top-95 and tied players will get a status on the Epson Tour for 2024.

The Epson Tour is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA and is also known as “Road to the LPGA”.

Apart from Pranavi, Sneha and Sharmila, Nishtha Madan already has the Epson Tour status. An Epson Tour status gives players the opportunity of a few starts on the LPGA the following year.

Japan’s Suzuka Yamaguchi (68-68-66-70) and Canadian amateur, Savannah Grewal (67-68-66-72), were tied at the top at 15-under.

Two other amateurs, Jensen Castle of the US, and Fiona Xu of Australia were tied for third spot.