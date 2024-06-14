Prannoy breezes into last-8, Verma shocks Loh

PTI

Sydney, June 13

Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma progressed to the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Australian Open with contrasting victories over their respective opponents here today.

While fifth seed Prannoy took just 46 minutes to get the better of Misha Zilberman of Israel 21-17 21-15 in the Round of 16, Verma had to toil for one hour and two minutes to upset eighth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-14 14-21 21-19.

However, it was curtains for Kiran George as he lost 20-22 6-21 against seventh seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan.

Eighth seed Aakarshi Kashyap beat Australia’s Kai Qi Bernice Teoh 21-16 21-13 to progress to the quarterfinals. But Anupama Upadhyaya and Malvika Bansod lost in the women’s singles second round.

It was also the end of the road for Panda sisters, Rutaparna and Swetaparna, in the women’s doubles. The seventh-seeded pair were shocked 5-21 9-21 by Malaysians Pei Jing Lai and Lim Chiew Sien. The mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy defeated Australia’s Kai Chen Teoh and Kai Qi Bernice Teoh 21-11 21-11.

