Prannoy eyes glory at maiden World Tour Finals

Bangkok

India’s HS Prannoy will look to display a fearless brand of badminton in his quest for glory on his BWF World Tour Finals debut. The tournament starts tomorrow. With PV Sindhu skipping the event due to an injury, Prannoy will be the lone Indian at the year-ending tournament, which was moved from China due to Covid-19.

Srinagar

Real Kashmir win again, maintain top spot in I-League

Ibrahim Nurudeen struck a brace to guide Real Kashmir to a 2-1 victory over Sreenidi Deccan in a sixth-round match of the I-League. Sreenidi Deccan struck through Asheer Akhtar in the 12th minute but Nurudeen restored parity in the 61st minute by scoring from the spot. He scored the winner in stoppage time. Real have been unbeaten this season, with five wins and one draw.

Hyderabad

Delhi defeat U Mumba, keep playoffs hopes alive

Defender Amit Hooda dished out a brilliant show as Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba 41-24 in a Pro Kabaddi League match.

New Delhi

Blind World Cup: Pak team gets visa clearance

Decks have been cleared for Pakistan’s blind cricket team to take part in the ongoing Blind Cricket World Cup in India. After the Home Ministry’s nod, the Ministry of External Affairs will issue the visas to the Pakistani players and officials so that they can travel to India for the December 5-17 tournament.

New Delhi

Mandeep shocks world champion; Nehal bags 2 gold

Mandeep Kaur shocked world champion Oksana Kozyna in the final, while Nehal Gupta claimed two gold medals as the Indian team signed off with 14 medals at the Peru Para Badminton International in Lima. Agencies