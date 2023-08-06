 Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy signs off with runner-up finish at Australian Open : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy signs off with runner-up finish at Australian Open

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy signs off with runner-up finish at Australian Open

The 31-year-old bounced back from an opening game reversal but squandered five-point lead in the decider

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy signs off with runner-up finish at Australian Open

HS Prannoy. File Photo



PTI

Sydney, August 6

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy capped off an impressive week with a runner-up finish at the Australian Open after his gallant fight ended in a heart-breaking loss to China's Weng Hong Yang in a thrilling men's singles final here on Sunday.

Following a marathon 90 minutes of play, it was Prannoy who was left to bear the heartache as the 9-21 23-21 20-22 loss against world number 24 Weng robbed him of a chance to win his second BWF title of the season.

 With the win, the 24-year-old Weng, who had won the Korea Open last year and 2019 China Masters, settled the scores against Prannoy after going down in three games to the Indian at the Malaysia Masters final in May.

Eight times this year, Prannoy has recovered from an opening game loss and went on to claim the match six times like he did against World number 2 Anthony Ginting in the quarterfinals.

The script seemed to be going the same way before Weng staged a sensational comeback from 14-19 down in the decider.

The 31-year-old from Kerala bounced back from an opening game reversal but squandered a five-point lead in the decider and also a championship point to eventually finish second to Weng.

Prannoy was error-prone in the first game, while Weng used his jump smashes to good effect to pull away from 6-6.

With the Indian continuing to miscue his shots, the Chinese grabbed 12 game points when Prannoy again sprayed into net. The Chinese converted it when Prannoy went long.

Prannoy relishes such pressure cooker situation and once again showed his nerves. Weng opened up a 3-0 lead but the Indian made it 2-4 with a booming smash.

Prannoy evened things at 7-7 with a smash and went into the lead after Weng's forehand went wide and Prannoy followed it with another smash. The Indian grabbed a three-point cushion with a forehand jump smash at the break.

Weng managed to hang in there with some fine placement but Prannoy kept his nose ahead at 13-11 with another cross winner. The Chinese kept breathing down his rival's neck with another push at the backline and clawed back at 15-15 with a body smash.

Weng produced a smash on Prannoy's forehand and soon wrested back the lead at 17-16. After a series of intense rallies, the duo was locked at 19-19 when Weng took a medical timeout.

On resumption, Prannoy unleashed a whipping backhand to grab a game point but he went wide. The Indian gained another game point after making a diving save on his left. Weng once again saved it with a deep cross smash.

At 21-21, Weng's forehand smash went wide to hand Prannoy his third game point and this time the Indian prevailed in a flat net exchange to take the match to the decider.

In the third game, Prannoy opened up a 6-3 lead with two precise returns on the backhand of his rival. But a few unforced errors from the Indian helped Weng to narrow it to 6-7.

Prannoy moved to 10-7 with another straight smash before entering the interval with a three point cushion. The Indian continued to march ahead with Weng committing too many errors. He also send down a precise straight smash to make it 15-9.

Prannoy patiently waited for opportunities and soon moved to 17-14. The Indian then unleashed another booming straight smash before coming up with a cross winner to make it 19-14.

Weng won the next three points and then played an exhausting 71-shot rally as Prannoy sent the shuttle to the net before both the shuttlers collapsed to the court.

Weng showed nerves of steel as a superb drop helped him to claw back at 19-19, his fifth straight point.

Prannoy then won a net duel to grab a championship point but Weng saved the point with a lucky net cord.

The Chinese then gained a championship point with a smash that crammed the Indian, who send the shuttle long next to hand over the title to Weng.

#China #HS Prannoy

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

'Feeling lunar gravity': Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into Moon's orbit

2
Punjab

'Kill Sikhs, they have killed our mother, Jagdish Tytler told mob': Witnesses

3
Haryana

Nuh violence: At ground zero, 'outsiders' blamed for driving wedge

4
Himachal

Teenager assaulted, paraded naked in Rohru; 8 arrested

5
Punjab

HC quashes notification splitting posts of patwari as junior, senior

6
Amritsar

In Amritsar for promo, Sunny Deol keeps Gurdaspur waiting

7
Punjab

'Carry out killings, no one will harm you, Tytler told mob': Witnesses

8
Haryana

Dhaba torched in Gurugram area

9
Nation

Hindi is national language; witnesses from West Bengal expected to communicate in Hindi in UP court: SC

10
Nation

Tremors jolt Delhi, parts of north India; epicentre of earthquake in Afghanistan's Hindukush region

Don't Miss

View All
No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Top News

PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

PM Modi's 'Quit India' reference to target opposition as he launches mega railway station revamp

Accuses the opposition of playing 'negative politics'

In Punjab’s biggest drug haul of 2023, police seize 77 kg heroin, 4 held

In Punjab’s biggest drug haul of 2023, police seize 77 kg heroin, 4 smugglers held

These modules were actively involved in trans-border and int...

Manipur reports fresh violence; 15 houses torched in Imphal West district, 1 person shot

Manipur reports fresh violence; 15 houses torched in Imphal West district, 1 person shot

Security personnel fire several rounds of tear gas shells to...

Haryana bulldozer action continues: Authorities demolish structures used for pelting stones during Nuh clashes

Bulldozer action in Haryana: Authorities demolish structures used for pelting stones during Nuh clashes

This is the fourth day of demolition drive in Nuh

Indian authorities offer to fly home ‘depressed’ woman student from Hyderabad

Indian authorities offer to fly home 'depressed' woman student from Hyderabad

Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi went to the US to pursue MS from TRI...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Civic body yet to recover Rs 8.2 crore pending property tax dues

Amritsar Civic body yet to recover Rs 8.2 crore pending property tax dues

Victims lost Rs 5.5 crore in over 200 online fraud cases in three years

Cops identify properties of drug smuggler Gurlal Singh

SGPC to observe 150 yrs of 'Singh Sabha Lehar'

In Amritsar for promo, Sunny Deol keeps Gurdaspur waiting

Dadu Majra dump: Rs 11-crore boost to waste management project

Dadu Majra dump: Rs 11-crore boost to waste management project

Monsoon dispels fears of Sukhna Lake running dry

Thief active in southern sectors held

Get biodegradable products at one-stop shop in Chandigarh soon

Environment committee for strict enforcement of plastic ban in mandis

G20 summit: Frame contingency plan for waterlogging, PWD, Delhi MC told

G20 summit: Frame contingency plan for waterlogging, PWD, Delhi MC told

After visit, Karnataka minister says mohalla clinics overhyped; AAP hits back

2020 Delhi riots: Court to hear arguments on day-to-day basis

President opens 2-day ‘Festival of Libraries’

SC sets aside NGT order on Najafgarh lake rejuvenation

13 illegal structures razed

13 illegal structures razed

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Minister lays stones of development projects worth Rs 76L

Need for thorough probe in NDPS cases: Police chief

Three arrested with 3-quintal poppy husk

Ludhiana: Man shoots sister dead for marrying against family wishes

Ludhiana: Man shoots sister dead for marrying against family wishes

Dhandari Kalan rly station to be revamped at Rs 17.6 cr

Residents suffer as no relief from overflowing sewers

Under-construction parking lot wall collapses, 2 injured

MP youth supplying weapons to Bambiha gang held with 8 guns

Patiala Cops crack murder of migrant worker

Patiala Cops crack murder of migrant worker

Security up in Patiala ahead of Independence Day

UGC nod to MA English programme of open varsity

Village gets Rs 5 lakh for playground

Sirhind railway stn to be upgraded