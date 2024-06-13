 Prannoy, Sameer Verma enter Australian Open quarters : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Prannoy, Sameer Verma enter Australian Open quarters

Prannoy, Sameer Verma enter Australian Open quarters

Prannoy will be up against 2nd seed Kodai Naroaka of Japan in the next round, while Verma will take on Chinese Taipei’s Chun-Yi Lin

Prannoy, Sameer Verma enter Australian Open quarters

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy. PTI file



PTI

Sydney, June 13

Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma progressed to the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Australian Open with contrasting victories over their respective opponents here on Thursday.

While fifth seed Prannoy, a former world No. 1, took just 46 minutes to get the better of Misha Zilberman of Israel 21-17 21-15 in the round of 16, Verma had to toil hard for one hour two minutes to upset eighth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-14 14-21 21-19.

Prannoy will be up against second seed Kodai Naroaka of Japan in the next round, while Verma will take on Chinese Taipei’s Chun-Yi Lin on Friday.

However, it was curtains for Kiran George in the men’s singles event as he lost 20-22 6-21 against seventh seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan.

Among the Indian women shuttlers, eight seed Aakarshi Kashyap beat Australia’s Kai Qi Bernice Teoh 21-16 21-13 to progress to the quarterfinals, where she will be playing third seed Yu Po Pai of Chinese Taipei.

But the tournament ended for Anupama Upadhyaya and Malvika Bansod in the women’s singles second round.

While Anupama lost 11-21 18-21 against sixth seed Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia, Malvika was shown the door by another Indonesian, eight seed Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo 17-21 21-23.

It was also the end of the road for Panda sisters, Rutaparna and Swetaparna, in the women’s doubles. The seventh seeded India pair were shocked 5-21 9-21 by Malaysian combination of Pei Jing Lai and Chiew Sien Lim.

The mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy, however, continued to march ahead as the eighth seeded Indian duo defeated Australia’s Kai Chen Teoh and Kai Qi Bernice Teoh 21-11 21-11 to enter the last-eight.

But a tough contest awaits the mixed doubles duo in the quarterfinals. They will be up against top seeds Zhen Bang Jiang and Ya Xin Wei of China.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australian Open #China #Grand Slam Tournament #HS Prannoy #Japan #Tennis


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

‘I do not…’: Here is what Karan Johar said about Kangana Ranaut being slapped by CISF woman constable

2
Punjab

Chandigarh administration fails to get house occupied by Beant Singh’s kin vacated

3
India

Monsoon progress sluggish; heat wave in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and UP to continue for next few days

4
Trending

AI recreation of Aamir Khan’s 'Lagaan' with Jay Shah, Owaisi among Indian cricketers takes social media by storm

5
Trending

Video: Yuvraj Singh telling Shahid Afridi that Pakistan will defeat India when they were 40 runs away from win breaks the Internet

6
Punjab

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

7
World

Elon Musk had sex with 2 of his employees, asked another woman to have his babies: Report

8
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail; discusses Lok Sabha poll outcome

9
Sports

T20 World Cup: India beat spirited USA by 7 wickets, enter Super 8

10
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh dam levels up as May heat hastens glacier melt

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Top News

P K Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to PM Modi; Ajit Doval reappointed National Security Adviser

P K Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to PM Modi; Ajit Doval reappointed National Security Adviser

Appointments will come into effect from June 10, 2024

‘Deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities’: PM Modi reviews J-K security situation, speaks to key officials

‘Deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities’: PM Modi reviews J-K security situation, speaks to key officials

Terrorists have struck in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts o...

India strongly rejects ‘unwarranted’ references to Jammu and Kashmir in China-Pakistan joint statement

India strongly rejects ‘unwarranted’ references to Jammu and Kashmir in China-Pakistan joint statement

Also takes strong note of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor t...

Decision to award grace marks to 1,563 candidates of NEET-UG by NTA is withdrawn, Centre tells Supreme Court

Row over NEET-UG: Grace marks given to 1,563 candidates withdrawn, students to be given option to take re-test on June 23, Centre tells Supreme Court

The court says it will not stay the counselling process for ...

EXPLAINED: What is NEET-UG controversy all about?

Explained: What is NEET-UG controversy all about?

There have been allegations of inflation of marks in NEET-UG...


Cities

View All

Gurdaspur DC acts tough, orders probe by SDM into repeated fire incidents

Gurdaspur DC acts tough, orders probe by SDM into repeated fire incidents

21 cellphones recovered from Amritsar Central Jail in search operation

Bishnoi group members fire at businessman’s house

Five hurt in firing at Bhaini Massa Singh village

Firing incident: Advocate sent to police remand

Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Damdama Sahib

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh fails to get house occupied by Beant Singh’s kin vacated

Chandigarh administration fails to get house occupied by Beant Singh’s kin vacated

IIT Mandi study warns of cancer-causing toxic metals in Baddi-Barotiwala groundwater

Crematorium plans: Rs 30 lakh for upkeep of meditation centre, Rs 50 lakh for landscaping

Tribune Chowk flyover: Ministry seeks fresh estimates

National commission upholds order against Mohali hospital for negligence

Water crisis: Delhi government puts blame on Haryana counterpart over tanker mafia

Water crisis: Delhi Government blames Haryana for tanker mafia

AAP leaders Atishi, Raghav Chadha meet Kejriwal in Tihar jail; get directions to curb water, power crises

5 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Ghaziabad

After SC rap, BJP slams AAP over tanker mafia

Ensure water is not wasted, Atishi tells ADMs, SDMs

Tragedy hits family ahead of wedding

Jalandhar: Tragedy hits family ahead of wedding

BJP weighing chances of fielding Vijay Sampla as its bypoll candidate

Fire breaks out at GST Bhawan, showroom

Youth held for raping minor

Publishers issued directives about campaign material

Minister’s intervention sought in resolving Ahmedgarh’s solid waste disposal woes

Minister’s intervention sought in resolving Ahmedgarh’s solid waste disposal woes

World Bank team reviews agri-education project at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

Padma Shri awardee Surjit Patar, his rich oeuvre commemorated at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

GADVASU hosts workshop on biosecurity at vet hospitals

2 years on, Doraha Community Health Centre awaits inauguration

Cops crack 2 cases of murder in Patiala, man held

Cops crack 2 cases of murder in Patiala, man held

Punjab police praised for sending mortal remains of Nagaland constable in time