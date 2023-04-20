Prannoy, Sindhu to lead India

PTI

New Delhi, April 19

World No. 9 HS Prannoy and two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu will lead the Indian challenge at the 2023 Sudirman Cup, scheduled to be held in China’s Suzhou from May 14 to 21.

The senior national selection committee, which met here on Tuesday, picked a “balanced” squad with an aim to clinch a first-ever medal in the mixed team championships.

The men had created history last year by winning the prestigious Thomas Cup and hopes of a potential podium finish were raised further following the bronze-winning performance in the Asian Mixed Team Championships earlier this year.

India have been grouped in Group C along with Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Australia in a potentially tricky group. The return of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who missed the Asian Mixed Team championships due to an injury, will bolster the men’s doubles squad while the experienced Ashwini Ponnappa and new partner Tanisha Castro will provide back-up to the All England semifinalists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.