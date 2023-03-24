Prannoy, Srikanth lose in straight games

Basel, March 23
World No. 9 and fifth seed HS Prannoy made a stunning second-round exit from the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament after losing in straight games against unseeded Christo Popov of France here today.
Prannoy, favourite coming into the contest, looked a pale shadow of himself in front of world No. 40 Popov as he failed to put up a fight, losing 8-21 8-21 to bow out of the men’s singles event. On Wednesday, Prannoy had beaten All England Championships finalist Shi Yu Qi of China 21-17 19-21 21-17.
It turned out to be a bad day in office for Indian shuttlers as Kidambi Srikanth was the first to crash out, losing to Hong Kong’s Cheuk Yiu Lee.
Going by rankings, there was hardly anything to separate the two as Srikanth is placed 20th in the world as against his rival’s 19th position.
It was a hard-fought match, but Lee kept his composure to emerge 22-20 21-17 winner in the singles pre-quarterfinal contest.
National champion Mithun Manjunath also bowed out in the second round, losing 19-21 10-21 to Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei.
On Wednesday night, two-time Olympics medallist and fourth seed PV Sindhu had made a positive start to her title defence, beating Jenjira Stadelmann of Switzerland 21-9 21-16 in a lopsided opening round women’s singles match.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress plans mass agitation, to meet President Murmu to discuss Rahul Gandhi's conviction
To stage a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk.
14 political parties move Supreme Court against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agrees to take it up on Ap...
US nominee for World Bank chief Ajay Banga tests covid positive; in-person meeting with PM Modi unlikely
No confirmation if infection was contracted while in China
3 teachers, driver killed, 11 teachers injured as jeep collides with truck in Punjab's Ferozepur
Locals say the accident took place as the driver of the over...
'Parineeta' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67
Was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati hospital in suburban Ban...