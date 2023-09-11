Prathamesh Jawkar signs off with silver

Hermosillo (Mexico), Sept 10
Indian compound archer Prathamesh Jawkar’s dream run in his maiden World Cup Final ended with a silver medal after he lost to Denmark’s Mathias Fullerton by the narrowest of margins in an intense shoot-off finish.
Shanghai World Cup winner Jawkar, who stunned world No. 1 and reigning champion Mike Schloesser for a second time in four months to storm into the final, lost 148-148 (10-10*) to Fullerton, who was adjudged the winner by virtue of his arrow being closer to the centre. In the semifinals, the Maharashtra archer had dished out a flawless performance with a score of 150 out of a possible 150 to pip Schloesser by one point.
The win also denied the Dutchman a hat-trick of World Cup Final titles. Schloesser, however, denied India a second medal after defeating veteran Abhishek Verma 150-149 in the bronze medal playoff. Verma was eyeing a second World Cup Final bronze. In the semifinals, Verma had lost to Fullerton 147-150.
India disappointed in the women’s compound section with the duo of Aditi Swami and Jyothi Surekha Vennam returning empty-handed after losing their respective opening round matches.
