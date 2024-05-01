Praveen Chithravel, Shaili Singh shine in IGP 1

Bengaluru
Asian Games bronze medallist triple jumper Praveen Chithravel impressed with a 17.12 metres effort on way to gold but fell short of Paris Olympics qualification mark of 17.22m during the Indian Grand Prix 1 here today. UP’s Shaili Singh edged past her more experienced competitor Nayana James of Kerala to clinch the women’s long jump gold with a a jump of 6.52m.
Chennai
Sharvaanica takes gold at World Cadets Rapid & Blitz
Eight-year-old Sharvaanica AS won a gold and a silver medal at the World Cadets Rapid & Blitz Girls U-10 Championship organised by FIDE in Durres, Albania. Sharvaanica clinched the top prize in the U-10 girls category in the rapid event, besides winning a silver in the U-10 category in the blitz event.
Astana
Junior boxers Akash and Preet storm into semis
Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Akash Gorkha (60kg) and Preet Malik (67kg) advanced to the men’s U-22 semifinals after convincing wins in their respective bouts at the Asian U-22 and Youth Boxing Championships here today. While Vishvanath and Akash won 5-0, Preet (67kg) recorded a RSC win in the first round.
Madrid
Swiatek roars back to reach Madrid semifinals
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek recovered from losing the opening set to beat 11th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 4-6 6-0 6-2 and moved into the Madrid Open semifinals today. agencies
