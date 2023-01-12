Prithvi Shaw at it again, scores triple-hundred

PTI

Guwahati, January 11

Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw today scored the second-highest individual score in the Ranji Trophy with his maiden triple-hundred against Assam in their Group B match here.

Resuming from the overnight score of 240, Shaw smashed 379 off 383 deliveries in a marathon knock decorated with 49 fours and six sixes. Bhausaheb Nimbalkar’s unbeaten 443, which he scored in December 1948, continues to be the highest First-Class score by an Indian batter. Moreover, Shaw became the ninth Indian batter to score 350-plus runs in a Ranji Trophy innings after Swapnil Gugale (351 not out), Cheteshwar Pujara (352), VVS Laxman (353), Samit Gohel (359 not out), Vijay Merchant (359 not out), MV Sridhar (366) and Sanjay Manjrekar (377).

However, the opener missed out on reaching the 400-run mark as he fell lbw to the leg-spinner Riyan Parag in the last over before lunch.

Batting with skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Shaw scored 262 out of the 401-run partnership for the third wicket, taking his team’s total close to 500.

Himachal take lead

Prashant Chopra completed his 12th First-Class century as Himachal Pradesh took the first-innings lead in their Group A match against Odisha.

The opener’s 198-ball 138 was the highlight of the day as Himachal quickly got on with the task of erasing the opponents’ first-innings lead.

Beginning the day at 91/2 in reply to Odisha’s first-innings total of 191, Chopra guided Himachal to 258 even as the visitors’ seam bowler Sunil Roul wreaked havoc.

At stumps on Day 2, Odisha were 29 without loss in 13 overs with Anurag Sarangi and Shantanu Mishra unbeaten on 14 and 15, respectively.

Brief scores: Mumbai 687/4 in 138.4 overs decl (Shaw 379, Rahane 191; Parag 2/167) vs Assam 129/1 in 39 overs (Hazarika 60*); Odisha 191 and 29/0 in 13 overs vs HP 258 in 76.5 overs (Chopra 138, Kumar 46; Roul 6/62); Nagaland 88 in 42.1 overs (Mundhe 32; Rana 5/15) vs Haryana 56/2 in 14.5 overs (Yuvraj 38*).

#Assam #Cricket #Mumbai #ranji trophy