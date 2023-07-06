Priyansh, Avneet win junior mixed team archery gold

Limerick (Ireland): India’s Priyansh and Avneet Kaur won gold in the junior mixed team compound event, defeating Israel 146-144 in a keenly-contested final of the World Archery Youth Championships. India’s Manav Jadhav and Aishwarya Sharma won the bronze medal after defeating Mexico in the cadet mixed compound event.

Paris

Enrique replaces Galtier at PSG hours after sacking

Paris Saint-Germain fired coach Christophe Galtier after a disappointing season and replaced him with former Spain and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique. Enrique was introduced at a press conference hours after Galtier was dismissed. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said his arrival will mark the start of a “new cycle, with a new style of play.”

Manchester

Manchester United give Ronaldo’s shirt to Mount

Wearing the iconic No. 7 shirt adorned by Manchester United greats like Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham, Mason Mount became the club’s first signing of the off-season. And upon completion of his £55 million transfer from Chelsea, the 24-year-old midfielder declared his intention to emulate United’s stars of the past.

Hyderabad

Swimmer Aryan shatters fourth national record

Teenager Aryan Nehra ended the swimming Nationals as he began — with a new national record and a gold medal around his neck. The 19-year-old, who was adjudged the best male swimmer, shattered the men’s 400m medley record.

Laruns (France)

Vingegaard tames Pogacar as Hindley takes yellow jersey

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard laid down an early marker on the Tour de France with a brutal attack that left his main rival Tadej Pogacar gasping for air in the first mountain stage today. Australian Jai Hindley won the fifth stage to take the yellow jersey. Agencies