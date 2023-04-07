Priyanshu takes Nishimoto’s scalp

PTI

Orleans (France), April 6

India’s Priyanshu Rajawat notched up a stunning straight-game win over top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan to progress to the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Orleans Masters Super 300 here today.

World No. 58 Rajawat showed immaculate skills and tactical acumen en route his 21-8 21-16 win over world No. 12 Nishimoto, who had claimed the Spain Masters title on Sunday.

Rajawat, who was part of India’s Thomas Cup winning team, came out all guns blazing and opened up a 10-0 lead in the opening game as Nishimoto could garner only eight points. After the change of sides, the Japanese managed to move to a 6-2 advantage but Rajawat soon clawed back at 10-10. Nishimoto took a one-point cushion to go into the mid-game break but a burst of six points helped the Indian eke out a 16-11 lead and he kept his nose ahead from thereon. In another men’s singles match, Mithun Manjunath lost 15-21 19-21 Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei in the Round of 16.

In the women’s singles, Tanya Hemanth suffered an 8-21 17-21 defeat to Japan’s Natsuki Nidaira. The mixed doubles pair of Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto lost to the Malaysian duo of Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei 23-21 17-21 21-23.