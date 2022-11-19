Pro Kabaddi League: Paltan register big win over Haryana Steelers

PTI

Hyderabad: Puneri Paltan continued their excellent form in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 as they defeated Haryana Steelers 41-28 here today. In the other matches, Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans 36-28, while Bengaluru Bulls beat Gujarat Giants 45-38.

Kolkata

ISL: Pedro leads charge as Odisha FC stun East Bengal

Odisha FC made a stunning second half comeback as they beat East Bengal 4-2 in their Indian Super League match here today. Odisha FC climbed to the third place in the table, three off Mumbai City FC with a game in hand. Agencies

Indian shooters cap campaign with 25 gold

New Delhi: A dominant India won two gold medals today to end their campaign at the 15th Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu, South Korea, with a rich haul of 25 gold. Manu Bhaker and Samrat Rana won the 10m air pistol mixed team junior event, while Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu took gold in the corresponding senior event. The Indians won 25 out of the 28 events over a span of eight days.