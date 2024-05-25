Pro League: A day to forget for hockey teams

PTI

Antwerp, May 24

Defensive lapses cost the Indian men’s hockey team as it went down 1-4 to hosts and world No. 3 Belgium in the European leg of the FIH Pro League here.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side had defeated Argentina in the shootout in the opening match.

After a barren first quarter, Belgium took the lead in the 22nd minute through a field goal by skipper Felix Denayer.

Four minutes after half-time, the home side doubled its lead through a penalty corner conversion by Alexander Hendrickx.

The Indian defence was caught off-guard by the brisk passing and skilful play of the Belgians as they extended their lead in the 49th minute through another fine field goal by Cedric Charlier.

Young striker Abhishek pulled one back for India from a field effort but Belgium looked too strong as they sealed the affair in the final minute of the game when Hendrickx sounded the board from a penalty stroke.

The Indian defence looked in disarray from the go as they failed to counter Belgium’s attacks with custodian PR Sreejesh cutting a lonely figure at the back.

Harmanpreet was understandably disappointed with the performance. “We did some good things, but the finishing wasn’t there. Defensively we need to improve, man-to-man marking needs to get better. Excited to play them again on Saturday, looking forward to improve game-by-game,” he said.

2nd straight loss for women

The women’s team lost its second game on the trot as Belgium handed the visitors a 0-2 defeat. India, under new coach Harendra Singh and new captain Salima Tete, were earlier thrashed 5-0 by Argentina.

Both goals came from field efforts through Alexia ‘T Serstevens in the 34th minute and Dewaet Louise two minutes later.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hockey