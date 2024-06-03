Pro league: After Germany high, men fall to Great Britain

London, June 2
An inconsistent Indian men's hockey team lost 1-3 to hosts Great Britain in their second match of the London leg of the FIH Pro League here today.
The defeat comes a day after the Harmanpreet-led side stun world champions Germany 3-0.
Bandurak Nicholas scored a two field goals (2nd and 11th minutes), while Calnan Will (47th) struck the third goal for the hosts. Abhishek (35th) was the lone goalscorer for India with a field effort.
India earned eight penalty corners but could not take advantage of it.
India are ranked third in the standings, a place above Great Britain. They will play Germany on June 8.
