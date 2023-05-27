Pro League: India lose game of PCs

PTI

London, May 26

India conceded a late goal to lose 1-2 against Olympics champions Belgium in a FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League match here today.

All the goals in the match came through penalty corners. It was world No. 2 Belgium who took the lead in the 18th minute through Thibeau Stockbroekx before India equalised via Mandeep Singh in the 25th minute.

But the Indian defence crumbled in the dying minutes of the match as they conceded a few penalty corners, one of which was converted by Nelson Onana in the 60th minute. The match was being played on an even keel till the final hooter with both the teams engaging in a tussle for supremacy.

India got the first chance in the fifth minute but Hardik Singh’s effort from top of the circle was saved by an agile Belgium goalkeeper Loic van Doren. Seconds from the first quarter, Belgium earned a penalty corner but it was defended well by the Indian backline. Belgium secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 18th minute and Stockbroekx broke the deadlock from the second chance, deflecting in Loick Luypaert’s pass after India’s PR Sreejesh made a double save. It took India seven minutes to draw parity through Mandeep, who tapped home a rebound after skipper Harmanpreet Singh’s flick from a penalty corner was saved.