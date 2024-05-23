Pro league: India need shootout to beat Argentina

PTI

Antwerp, May 22

The Indian men’s hockey team survived some anxious moments before defeating Argentina 5-4 in the shootout after both teams were locked 2-2 at the end of regulation time in a FIH Pro League match here today.

Mandeep Singh (11th minute) and Lalit Upadhyay (55th) scored field goals for India, while Argentina found the net from penalty corners through Lucas Martinez (20th) and Tomas Domene (60th).

In the shootout, skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh scored twice each with Abhishek being the other scorer.

While world No. 6 India dominated the first quarter, Argentina, ranked a rung below, were the better side in the next 15 minutes.

Sanjay got the first shot at goal in the fifth minute but his reverse hit was saved by an alert Argentina goalkeeper Tomas Santiago. But India were not to be denied for long as Mandeep scored after being fed by Rajkumar Pal.

The Argentines hit the post and Maico Casella scored from the rebound but by then the hooter had indicated the end of the first quarters.

Interestingly, India’s chief coach Craig Fulton continued with veteran PR Sreejesh in front of the goal, indicating his preference for the sole goalkeeper’s slot in the final Paris Olympics squad.

Argentina pushed hard and slowly started to build pressure on the Indian defence in the second quarter. They got three quick penalty corners, the last of which was converted by Martinez from a rebound after Sreejesh made a brilliant save to keep out Nicolas della Torre’s fierce flick.

In the final five minutes of the second quarter, the Indians secured three back-to-back penalty corners but skipper Harmanpreet failed to find the back of the net.

It was a neck-and-neck fight between the two sides after the change of ends with both India and Argentina managing a few circle entries but goals eluded them.

Lalit then then from an assist from Jarmanpreet Singh. A desperate Argentina withdrew their goalkeeper for an extra field player in search of the equaliser.

Their ploy worked as they earned two penalty corners seconds from the final hooter, and Sreejesh was beaten by a fierce flick from Domene.

Women hammered

The women’s side lost 0-5 to Argentina. fih

The women’s team suffered a humiliating 0-5 defeat to Argentina. Julieta Jankunas (53rd, 59th minutes) struck a brace, while Agustina Gorzelany (13th), Valentina Raposo (24th) and Victoria Miranda (41st) were the other goal getters for the Argentines.

It was the first game for the team under new coach Harendra Singh. Former India captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia was omitted from the line-up.

#Hockey