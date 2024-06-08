Pro league : Men & women aim to end on high note

PTI

London, June 7

Keeping the Paris Olympics in mind, the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams will look to iron out the chinks in their armour when they face Germany and Great Britain in the FIH Pro League this weekend.

India will be up against world champions Germany tomorrow, while they will lock horns with hosts Great Britain on Sunday.

After the Antwerp stage and two matches at London, India are placed fourth in the points table with 24 points from 14 matches.

Meanwhile, Germany and Great Britain are sixth and seventh, respectively, having played seven matches so far.

“We have played some good hockey, but there are still some areas where we need to improve. Our objective in these last two matches will be to start aggressively and work on our best combinations,” vice-captain Hardik Singh said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #Germany #Hockey #London