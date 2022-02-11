Problem of plenty: Shikhar Dhawan returns to add to firepower

PTI

Ahmedabad, February 10

The returning Shikhar Dhawan will add more firepower to a ruthless India, who are faced with the problem of plenty as they eye a clean sweep of West Indies in an inconsequential third ODI here tomorrow.

The hosts head into the final match of the ODI series after having ticked almost all the boxes in the first two, which they won comfortably.

Senior opener Dhawan was among the four players, including a reserve bowler, who had tested positive for Covid just four days before the start of the ODI series. But now that the southpaw is back, India could be forced to make a few changes to their winning combination.

In his absence, the team management had opened with Ishan Kishan in the first game and the flamboyant Rishabh Pant in the second. This means that vice-captain KL Rahul would continue to bat in the middle-order along with Virat Kohli, whose search for his 71st international hundred continues. Pant will go back to the middle-order with Suryakumar Yadav, who is likely to retain his place after emerging as the team’s highest scorer in the second match. —

