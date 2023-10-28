Proteas push Pakistan to edge

CHENNAI, October 27

Aiden Markram cracked a crucial half-century as table-topping South Africa broke their 24-year World Cup jinx against Pakistan with a nervy one-wicket victory and inched closer to securing a semifinal place with their fifth win in six matches.

Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj celebrate the win. PTI

South Africa began well chasing 271 as Quinton de Kock (24) and Temba Bavuma (28) landed early blows before Pakistan struck back with timely wickets, but Markram (91) held his nerve to take them close and they eventually got home in 47.2 overs.

Pakistan’s players look dejected after the game. REUTERS

Usama Mir (2/45) came on as a concussion substitute after Shadab Khan hurt himself fielding and he got rid of Rassie van der Dussen and took a catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen while David Miller (29) and Marco Jansen (20) departed after cameos.

24 South Africa ended their 24-year jinx by beating Pakistan for the first time in the World Cup since the 1999 edition 4 This is the first time that Pakistan have lost four consecutive matches at the ODI World Cup

Aiden Markram took his tournament tally to 356 runs, two more than third-placed Virat Kohli. Reuters

But the Proteas would not be denied a first victory batting second in the event despite Markram falling to Usama and Gerald Coetzee to Shaheen Afridi (3/45), as Keshav Maharaj and Player of the Match Tabraiz Shamsi hung on to settle the tense game.

The key was holding your nerves in the end. It’s so tempting when you see a spinner to play a big shot and try and finish it early. Tabraiz Shamsi, player of the match It’s a bit of chaos at the moment, the guys are enjoying the moment. There’s obviously been pressure with us chasing. We haven’t done well to rectify that. It’ll be easier to have those conversations now with the win. Temba Bavuma, South Africa skipper Very disappointing, we fought back well but we were 10-15 runs short. We had the opportunity to win this match and stay in the tournament but we missed it. We will try our best in our next three matches. Babar Azam, Pakistan skipper

Pakistan fell to their fourth successive defeat as Maharaj hit a four off his legs but Haris Rauf (2/62) nearly won it for them towards the end with a diving catch to send back Lungi Ngidi before No. 11 Shamsi survived a review for lbw.

“It’s a bit of chaos (in the dressing room) at the moment, the guys are enjoying the moment, guys picking up Shamsi,” said South Africa skipper Bavuma. “Nail-biting finish, if you’re a South African fan, you’re a little bit happier with the outcome.”

Bavuma said slipping to 250/8 after looking comfortable at one stage was a problem of South Africa’s own making and added that they would need to address their issues.

“There’s obviously been pressure with us chasing,” he said. “We haven’t done well to rectify that. We’ll have conversations. It’ll be easier to have those conversations now with the win,” he added.

Pakistan were in trouble at 141/5 but Saud Shakeel (52) and Shadab (43) stitched together an 84-run stand with some powerful strokeplay to guide the 1992 champions to 270 all out in 46.4 overs.

Pakistan were undone at the end by the impressive Shamsi (4/60) and Gerald Coetzee (2/42), who dismissed the in-form pair, as they ultimately fell short of an imposing total when Mohammad Nawaz (24) threw his wicket away. — Reuters

Scoreboard

Pakistan

A Shafique c Ngidi b Jansen 9

Imam-ul-Haq c Klaasen b Jansen 12

B Azam c de Kock b Shamsi 50

M Rizwan c de Kock b Coetzee 31

I Ahmed c Klaasen b Shamsi 21

S Shakeel c de Kock b Shamsi 52

S Khan c Maharaj b Coetzee 43

M Nawaz c Miller b Jansen 24

S Afridi c Maharaj b Shamsi 2

M Wasim c de Kock b Ngidi 7

H Rauf not out 0

Extras: (b 4, nb 4, w 11) 19

Total: (all out, 46.4 overs) 270

FOW: 1-20, 2-38, 3-86, 4-129, 5-141, 6-225, 7-240, 8-259, 9-268

Bowling O M R W

Marco Jansen 9 1 43 3

Lungi Ngidi 7.4 0 45 1

Aiden Markram 4 0 20 0

Keshav Maharaj 9 0 56 0

Gerald Coetzee 7 0 42 2

Tabraiz Shamsi 10 0 60 4

South Africa

T Bavuma c Shakeel b Wasim 28

Q de Kock c Wasim b Afridi 24

R van der Dussen lbw b Mir 21

A Markram c Azam b Mir 91

H Klaasen c Mir b Wasim 12

D Miller c Rizwan b Afridi 29

M Jansen c Azam b Rauf 20

G Coetzee c Rizwan b Afridi 10

K Maharaj not out 7

L Ngidi c & b Rauf 4

T Shamsi not out 4

Extras: (b 1, lb 5, w 15) 21

Total: (9 wickets, 47.2 overs) 271

FOW: 1-34, 2-67, 3-121, 4-136,

5-206, 6-235, 7-250, 8-250, 9-260

Bowling O M R W

Iftikhar Ahmed 3 0 23 0

Shaheen Afridi 10 0 45 3

Mohammad Nawaz 6.2 0 40 0

Haris Rauf 10 0 62 2

Mohammad Wasim 10 1 50 2

Usama Mir 8 0 45 2

Player of the match: T Shamsi

